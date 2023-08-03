The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of authorizing the submission of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant application in order for local governments to be submitted for the source water collection, as well as transmission design, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of authorizing the submission of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant application in order for local governments to be submitted for the source water collection, as well as transmission design, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
According to the resolution, “The city of Rawlins recognizes the need to design the rehabilitation of the Sources Water Collection System, the Sage Creek Transmission Pipeline and the Hi-Pressure Transmission Pipeline.”
The grant will be used for the design of the completion of the collection systems replacement, the design of the transmission line repairs and replacement project and the design of the high-pressure transmission replacement.
The grant application will be submitted to the Wyoming State and Investment Board (SLIB).
For the project, the total cost is $1,500,940. The city of Rawlins will match 51%, which comes out to the total of $765,480; the agenda states that the grant ask will be 49% in the amount of $735,460.00.
Of the 51% match, 675,000 will come from the Mineral Royalty Grant (MRG) that the city of Rawlins received; $90,480 will come from the water fund.
The SLIB opened up an additional $15.3 million in water funding for local governments. According to the agenda, these funds are the remaining funds of the ARPA III grant.
“The city of Rawlins strategic planning process has identified the need to invest in infrastructure of the water service delivery system that supplies the city of Rawlins and the town of Sinclair by upgrading the water service delivery system and recognizes the need for this request,” the resolution states. “ARPA provides the enabling legislation for this program.”
