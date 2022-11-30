Image one

The Rawlins City Council voted to approve a water working group to work with Sen. Larry Hicks during a special city council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.

RAWLINS – Rawlins interim city manager Thomas Sarvey, city engineer Austin Gilber, public works director Cody Dill, DDA/Main Street executive director Pam Thayer, grant writer Andrea Hammond and Josiah Peterson were approved by the city council to be on the city of Rawlins Water Working Group to work with Sen. Larry Hicks during a special city council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.

The vote was unanimous.

