RAWLINS – Rawlins interim city manager Thomas Sarvey, city engineer Austin Gilber, public works director Cody Dill, DDA/Main Street executive director Pam Thayer, grant writer Andrea Hammond and Josiah Peterson were approved by the city council to be on the city of Rawlins Water Working Group to work with Sen. Larry Hicks during a special city council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.
The vote was unanimous.
Mayor Weickum said that he had called Sen. Hicks days prior to the meeting. Weickum also said that he sits on several water boards and is the chairman of several committees that deal with water.
“He knows how to get water projects funded and such like that. In talking to him, he said that he would like to come to Rawlins to work with the group and help devise a plan forward to help Rawlins navigate through some of the programs that are available, both from the state and the federal group,” Weickum said.
Weickum said that Hicks visited Rawlins on Thursday, Nov. 17, to discuss the needs of the city and go through the different programs.
“His suggestion was that we form a group that will work with him and meet now and then,” he said. “That’s what this working group is about.”
Sarvey said that Hicks will get the group connected with several agencies to start discussions with.
“Then, he will follow up with us after that. We would probably get started either next week or the week after,” Sarvey said.