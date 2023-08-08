Sales during this year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Albany County Fair Saturday topped last year’s total by $37,000.

Fair Manager Taylor Haley said the total this year for just the Saturday sales was $786,000. This puts it in a good position to help meet the goal of a $1 million sale.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus