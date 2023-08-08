Sales during this year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Albany County Fair Saturday topped last year’s total by $37,000.
Fair Manager Taylor Haley said the total this year for just the Saturday sales was $786,000. This puts it in a good position to help meet the goal of a $1 million sale.
At the Junior Livestock Sale, 4-H and FFA members offer their animals for sale at a community auction on the final day of the two-week fair.
The amount raised at the auction is a starting point. Add-ons, including resales or donations of an animal instead of purchasing it, increase the total. Last year, the total after the add-ons was $972,000.
“Fingers crossed (Saturday),” Haley said. “We have one of the higher grossing sales in the state, based on how many lots we have compared to how much we take in.”
This year, the sale presented 182 lots of beef, swine, goats, lambs and poultry for auction. The animals at the auction are the products of many months of work by the 4-H members.
The 4-H members have to purchase an animal (or select one if they live on a farm or ranch with livestock), get it weighed, take care of it until the time of the sale and get it ready to show.
At their shows, and if they qualify, they may choose to consign their animal to the sale. Proceeds from the auction go to the 4-H or FFA member.
The sale pays for the cost of showing an animal with profits often going toward purchasing other animals or savings.
Livestock Sales Superintendent Heather Alexander said the bidding has become very competitive for businesses.
“This is a competition from our buyers, which is good for us, but also a competition for them. Local buyers really appreciate families buying from them,” Alexander said. “You’ve got families that stay local, and that’s huge, rather than going to Colorado or places like that. Your family supports these businesses, and those businesses don’t forget, and they want to take care of those families.”
In 4-H today, members are encouraged to talk to potential buyers to promote the sale and their animals; some bring small thank you gifts for the buyers.
Les Dunmire, a former sale superintendent, said the experience of showing an animal and presenting it at the auction helps children learn business skills.
“These kids got to fill out a record book. Got to pay for their feed, pay for their animal. They’ve got expenses out, they’ve got to figure out how to break even with this, how to make money,” he said. “So many kids today can’t even balance a checkbook. So many can’t make change. These kids get so much out of these programs, and they’ve got a start in business.”
Before the sale, all of the 4-H members entering an animal crowded into the sale ring to sing the national anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance and recite the pledge for 4-H and FFA.
Bringing all the participants forward is part of the philosophy of the fair and sale.
“For the sale, even if you have a 10th-place hog or a championship steer, you’re recognized. So you can be No. 150 and you are recognized personally, your parents, the same as the kid who’s first,” Haley said. “It’s kind of like an equality piece, making sure kids know we understand the work they put in all summer, for every animal, no matter how they placed.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters