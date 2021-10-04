A multi-year study of the Casper Aquifer suggests that the city of Laramie’s main well, Soldier Springs, isn’t vulnerable to contamination from Interstate 80, though private wells in the vicinity of the travel corridor may be.
The analysis was conducted by Eva Smith, a geophysics graduate student at the University of Wyoming, with Brad Carr, a research scientist in the Department of Geology and Geophysics.
They presented their findings during a joint meeting of the Laramie City Council, the Albany County Board of Commissioners and the Environmental Advisory Committee on Tuesday night.
In 2019, the city and the county funded an airborne geophysical study that collected electromagnetic and magnetic data to learn more about groundwater movement within the aquifer system. The flight area over the Casper Formation included Interstate 80 and Telephone Canyon east of Laramie, foothills south of the Interstate and city wells at Pope Springs and Soldier Springs south of town.
The Casper Aquifer, composed of layers of porous rock, supplies 60% of the city’s drinking water and 100% of the water for county residents with private wells. One of the biggest potential threats to water quality is Interstate 80, which travels above the aquifer while descending through Telephone Canyon. Thousands of vehicles use the interstate every day, many transporting hazardous materials.
The airborne survey measured electrical resistivity through the subsurface layers, as differences in resistivity correlate with water content and permeability. The scientists used the data to create a model of groundwater movement. Smith said her model also accounted for recharge, which mostly happens at higher elevations.
“There’s a lot of recharge to the aquifer coming in late spring and early summer, largely due to snowmelt up there,” she said.
She ran the model to track where Soldier Springs draws its water from and to see where water released along the interstate might travel if it were to reach the water table.
“The end goal is to really take this information and work on a hazardous spill response plan,” said Darren Parkin, the city’s water resources administrator. “How vulnerable are we to a hazardous spill on I-80, and what can we do about it?”
Parkin said Soldier Springs is the city’s main well and is used year-round, while the Turner Wellfield in town is used when irrigation demand is high. Pumping is limited at Pope Springs, which is north of Soldier Springs and closer to Laramie.
“Soldier Springs is our No. 1 water source. It’s a big-flowing well,” he said.
According to Smith’s model, water that enters the aquifer system along the I-80 corridor doesn’t intersect with water pulled into Soldier Springs, given current pumping rates. There are a number of private wells closer to I-80 that could be affected, however.
“It’s a good idea to continue monitoring water quality there and perhaps drill some additional wells, especially in the vicinity of these private wells through here,” she said.
Carr said a spill high up in the canyon, where recharge occurs, would probably take months to work its way through the aquifer, depending on the time of year. A spill at a lower elevation, meanwhile, would have a hard time even reaching the water table.
“If nothing were to change in current pumping conditions, it’s unlikely that a contaminant from the lower part of I-80 would get to Soldier Springs,” he said.
Commissioner Pete Gosar said he felt a sense of relief at the study results.
“My hopes were far exceeded,” he said. “We had this broad idea that the whole canyon was vulnerable, but now we have less vulnerability, in my mind, and a targeted approach.”
Mayor Paul Weaver said the study will be useful as the city and county make aquifer-related policy decisions.
“If we’re going to take a look at things we really need to do, we want to do the things that are going to have the biggest impact on safety,” he said. “This research does help focus that up.”
Following the meeting, which was conducted via Zoom, Evelyn Hill, a member of the Environmental Advisory Committee, wrote a letter to the Boomerang expressing dismay at the behavior of Commissioner Heber Richardson because he appeared to be drinking wine during the meeting.
She accused him of becoming “befuddled, argumentative, brash and disrespectful of presenters,” at which point she said she left the meeting in frustration.
“I believe this reflects badly on the county and city, and I ask Commissioner Richardson for an explanation,” she wrote.
Richardson did not return a call seeking comment before deadline Thursday.