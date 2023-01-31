CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming’s highest point, Medicine Bow Peak, has received an estimated 80 inches of snow since last Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
“In the mountains, up in the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madres, we did see a couple feet of snow this weekend,” Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said on Monday. “At Medicine Bow Peak, we estimated around 80 inches fell since the evening of Jan. 26.”
At the NOAA office in Cheyenne Monday morning, Brothers said the weekend snow total was about 7.5 inches in the Capital City, and temperatures hovered below zero. While Cheyenne did not see record-breaking cold weather, Laramie County School District 1 was closed due to “hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous wind chills and road conditions.” Laramie County School District 2 initially called for a two-hour delayed start, but closed as well on Monday. Similarly, all classes and events on both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College were canceled Monday.
Brothers said that the coldest spot in the region was likely Douglas, which reached -29 degrees. Rawlins measured 18 degrees below zero, just a couple degrees warmer than the 1985 record low of 21 below on Jan. 30, 1985.
According to Jeff Goats, state soil scientist with the USDA-NRCS of Wyoming, southeast Wyoming, or the South Platte River Basin, which includes Cheyenne, is currently sitting at 76% of snow water equivalent for the year. While that is below median, it represents an increase of over 50% since this date two years ago.
“Snow water equivalent” is a common snowpack measurement used by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It is the amount of water contained within the snowpack, or can be thought of as “the depth of water that would theoretically result if you melted the entire snowpack instantaneously,” according to the NRCS.
“For the area around Cheyenne, being at 76% of median right now … last year, at this exact date, it was at 60% of median. In 2021, it was only 20% of the median. It was very, very low in 2021,” Goats said.
The Upper North Platte River Basin, with waterways fed by much of the snowpack accumulating in the Medicine Bow National Forest, is sitting at 137% of median, Goats said.
“It is doing really well,” he said.
Of 23 basins in Wyoming, every one was up this week, with the exception of the Madison River Basin in the far northwest corner of the state. Even so, snowpack in the Madison is at 127%.
The main reason to collect snowpack data is to predict runoff, so that municipalities and irrigation districts can anticipate spring water levels, Goats said.
“Number one is irrigation forecasting and supply, so predicting water quantity. The next one is for emergency planning,” he said.
Nick Needles, manager of All Terrain Sports in Laramie, said that better snow certainly makes for a better winter tourist season in southeast Wyoming.
“When it snows, there’s a spike in interest,” Needles said. “This year, compared to last year, absolutely.”
The Medicine Bow National Forest draws people from eastern Wyoming and the greater Midwest, he said.
“The thing about people from the Midwest coming this direction is that we are the first mountain range, really. They start going west, and they are going to hit us,” Needles said.
Within the last five years, Needles said he’s also seen an increase in people coming to Wyoming from Colorado for winter sports.
“I’d also say there has been a huge uptick in people coming from the Front Range,” he said. “Colorado is more crowded, and prices are a huge thing, as well. Snowy Range Ski Area is really affordable, and it is not that bad of a drive, especially when you don’t have to deal with traffic.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.