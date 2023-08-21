Bighorn Mountains

Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains have received a deluge of rain this summer. While it’s a welcome relief from drought, the wet weather has kept loggers from working in the forests.

 File photo

BUFFALO — “A double-edged sword.”

That's how Jacob McCarthy, the Wyoming state forester for Johnson, Sheridan and Campbell counties, described the impact of the summer deluge of rain on forests in the Bighorn Mountains.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus