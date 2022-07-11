CHEYENNE – Some stakeholders worry Wyoming could be far along on the path to forfeiting some $40 million annually from the federal government. This reason is some state officials do not want to have to comply with recent federal anti-discrimination guidance for school lunches.
The reality is more complex, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle has found. Numerous Wyoming executive branch and legislative officials said in recent weeks that the state is a way’s away from any final action. For now, the federal money appears set to continue to come to Wyoming.
Comments from federal officials, most of whom would only provide written statements and did not answer all questions, back up state stakeholders’ accounts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does not appear poised to take enforcement action for not adhering to the May 5 guidance.
A USDA Food and Nutrition Service memorandum clarified those getting the FNS money for school lunches must investigate any allegations this food was provided in a way that discriminated based on a student’s “sexual orientation and gender identity.” School lunch programs would need to order new “And Justice for All posters that reference gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination.”
These posters were not even available when the guidance was issued, with rollout scheduled for some time “in the coming months.
Told by the WTE on Saturday of the various wrinkles in the guidance’s rollout, and the fact that it’s unclear whether these are actually enforceable federal rules, state Senate Education Committee Chairman Charles Scott said this issue may not end up much affecting federal funding for Wyoming schools.
“This may turn out to be an obscure bureaucratic argument,” said Scott, R-Casper, “that may not much affect the world.” Of concerns from state officials, namely State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, over any new USDA mandates, Scott said that “hopefully they can get it resolved before the Legislature has to step in.”
USDA
FNS says in response to questions that it “aims to bring state agencies into voluntary compliance.”
At the same time, the federal sub-agency also says that “program operators who fail to comply will be in violation of civil rights laws and in breach of the agreements they signed in order to receive federal funds. At that time, USDA will interpret the prohibition through traditional compliance and discrimination complaint mechanisms, which could include up to referring the case to the U.S. Department of Justice.”
What this means for Wyoming is unclear, stakeholders acknowledged.
Wyoming legislators do not currently plan to discuss these issues during the interim legislative work session this year, Scott and others said. They said the issue of whether the state should increase its funding of schools, to as much as the $40 million a year that conceivably the state could no longer get from the federal government, likely would not come before state lawmakers until 2023.
“There are multiple number of ways it could play out” under the Legislature’s processes, noted Don Richards from the Legislative Service Office. “There are a wide variety of options” executive branch and legislative branch officials could choose to pursue, Richards pointed out. “All of that is extraordinarily speculative” at this early point, said Richards, LSO budget and fiscal administrator.
The Wyoming Department of Education, led by state Superintendent Schroeder, could make a WDE budget request identifying a source of replacement funds for the Legislature, Richards noted. If something like this occurs next year, it could be part of the general supplemental budget. A non-appropriations committee, such as any of several education panels, could also make a request, as could a legislator.
The chairman of the House Education Committee, Rep. Jerry Paxton, thinks it’s “time to consider moving away from federal funding for school lunches,” he wrote in a Sunday email to the WTE.
“As a former educator, I have witnessed first-hand the evolution of school lunches from local control to federal mandates.” The “benefit of monetary support is no longer worth the sacrifice of local control,” added Paxton, R-Encampment.
Money
Should the Legislature eventually decide to use state money to replace federal dollars, there would probably be sufficient funds available.
This was the general consensus of Richards, along with Schroeder and state Treasurer Curt Meier. These assessments are based on recent financial conditions, so things could change by the time lawmakers meet at the state Capitol early next year.
There was an excess of some $140 million for the most recent fiscal year, which ended last Thursday, according to Richards. As he and others noted, some of this is due to higher prices for oil and natural gas, which, in turn, have bolstered state coffers due to tax receipts.
“Combined, revenue collections are $99.1 million ahead of pace or 6.7% higher than projected at this point in the fiscal year,” according to an April 26 report from the state Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, of which Richards is co-chairman. “Primary drivers of the outperformance are severance taxes and federal mineral royalties on Wyoming’s extractive commodities, especially oil and natural gas.”
This strength in energy “essentially is going to be raising up all of the boats,” Treasurer Meier said by phone. Meier confirmed that he had looked into the school lunch funding issue, at the request of Schroeder, and found that there is some monetary wiggle room.
“We’ll have plenty of money that’s going to be coming in on the minerals, natural gas and oil, that should more than offset anything” regarding any loss of USDA funds, Meier said. “We’re usually fairly frugal when it comes to feeding at the (U.S.) government trough in Wyoming,” the treasurer said. He did note that this is “a recipient state, not a donor state” when it comes to getting federal dollars, such as for highways.
Schroeder
Schroeder has faced some heat in Wyoming for his repeated criticism of the USDA rules.
His most recent news release on the subject suggested that Wyoming go it alone, if necessary, on school lunch funding. He noted then, as well as in a follow-up interview last week, that school kids won’t go hungry, it’s just that the state might subsidize lunches instead of USDA.
In the interview, the superintendent noted the recent federal guidance is just that. “It doesn’t carry the full force and effect of law,” he noted, and so 26 state attorneys general, including Wyoming’s, have asked the federal administration to rescind this edict.
“It’s not even at the rulemaking stage,” Schroeder pointed out.
Regardless of whether the WDE and/or individual school districts follow this guidance, the intent is not to allow any discrimination, he noted. He thinks that districts would fully investigate any allegations. “We’ve heard none,” he said of any such complaints so far during his approximately five months in the job.
Should complaints arise, “our (school) districts would be all over that,” Schroeder said. “If not, we would do our job” although his “department does its best to keep things at a local level.”
The head of one of the groups that criticized Schroeder’s stance said she thinks that he is inappropriately mixing his candidacy to be elected superintendent (he was appointed mid-term by Gov. Mark Gordon to fill a vacancy) with WDE. Sara Burlingame, the head of Wyoming Equality, said in an interview the superintendent was “politicking” in his job.
“It’s not about policy, it’s not about leadership in the schools, it’s about campaigning,” said Burlingame, who herself is hoping to be elected to a seat she once held in the state Legislature. Of federal anti-discrimination rules and Wyoming, she observed, “this idea that some outside value is being foisted on us is false. That is our value.”
“It is absolutely not politicking,” Schroeder responded, indicating that his stance could hurt him politically. “This is principal for me,” he continued. “This is a high enough hill to die on.”