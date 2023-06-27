1517718020

Laramie, WY, USA - September 28, 2019: "Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming

 Chad Robertson Media

GILLETTE — Jimmy Mankin’s worried about the future.

The Mankin Ranch, located about 20 miles south of Gillette west of Highway 50, was established in 1939. He has cattle and horses on the land, and this year, thanks to all of the moisture, it’s green as far as the eye can see. In fact, it’s the greenest he can remember since the 1980s.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus