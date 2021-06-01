RIVERTON (WNE) — The Eastern Shoshone Tribe didn’t legalize marijuana – yet.
At the tribe’s May 15 General Council meeting, tribal voters agreed to craft a panel to investigate the viability of cannabis use and cultivation on the Wind River Indian Reservation, for Eastern Shoshone Tribal members.
Having lost quorum partway through the meeting, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has resolved to continue its general council on July 24, retaining Wade LeBeau as chairman of the session.
The marijuana panel created by the Eastern Shoshone General Council is to be held by that body, not by the business council, which is the executive branch of the tribe.
No past or present Eastern Shoshone Business Council members will be allowed to sit on the Shoshone Cannabis Commission, which will monitor sales and regulation if and when marijuana is legalized in any form.
The new commission is to be sovereign, retaining the autonomy to cut ties with outside contractors or tribal members in violation of contracts, laws, or tribal treaty.
The commission also must seek its own attorney, at the approval of the Shoshone General Council.
Referencing inter-governmental relations and the well-being of his own people, LeBeau told The Ranger that the commission’s purpose is to set “the foundation for medical and industrial cannabis and hemp use — not (set) the stage for recreational marijuana use.”
He said the tribe might find profitability in CBD oils, hemp production and medical cannabis.
“It has to go in stages,” said LeBeau. “Not everything can go at once, because it has to be done right.”