Cheatgrass field

Cheatgrass, a non-native invasive species, can take over an area. This annual species can prevent native plants from germinating, and can completely alter the vegetation in an area.

 Amber Travsky/courtesy

The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — For many ecosystems, invasive plant species can prove detrimental, killing off native vegetation. The U.S. Forest Service aims to cut back some invasive plant species on approximately 5,310 acres of the Bighorn National Forest this summer to promote the growth of native grasses in a variety of locations using drone technology.

