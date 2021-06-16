CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Beef Council celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show, June 3, in Sheridan.
The event drew almost 250 people including multiple past board members and ag leaders from across the state. Past board member Scott George of Cody gave a presentation full of history and humor while attendees enjoyed a delicious beef dinner, and a slide show featuring the many people and programs that have made up the past 50 years played in the background.
In 1971, the same year Curt Gowdy State Park was established, the statute authorizing the Wyoming Beef Council (WBC) was passed by the Wyoming Legislature.
The intent of the act was to provide Wyoming cattlemen with the authority to establish a self-financed program to help market, develop, maintain and expand state, national and foreign markets for beef and beef products. Concurrently, individual state beef councils were popping up across the country; by the early ‘70s, there were nearly two-dozen state beef councils in existence.
One of the first official actions taken by the WBC in July 1971 was to set the rate of collection at 10 cents per head at change of ownership with the funds to be used for promotion and research projects. For comparison, 10 cents in 1971 had the spending power of 66 cents today. In 1971, 1.52 million cattle roamed Wyoming’s open spaces and the annual revenue of the Council was approximately $135,000.
In 1985, the National Cattlemen’s Association took the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 to Congress and it was passed as an amendment to the 1985 Farm Bill. The beef checkoff program as we know it today was born.
In 1986, the members of the WBC applied to become the Qualified State Beef Council in Wyoming. With approval, the Council began collecting $1 per head as prescribed in the Beef Promotion and Research Act. The act and subsequent order were passed by referendum in 1988 with 82% of Wyoming’s eligible voters weighing in, and a very decisive 77% voting yes.
Today the WBC continues to serve as the promotion, research and education arm of the Wyoming beef industry and has a mission to benefit Wyoming’s beef community and economy by increasing domestic and international beef demand.
Executive Director, Ann Wittmann, congratulates Wyoming’s ranching families who have had the foresight to establish a structured program that, for the past 50 years, has battled a multitude of industry issues including BSE, activist agendas, nutritional misinformation, media brutalization, and endless other challenges.
“Our successes are due in large part to your foresight, your preemptive planning and your contributions to a sound, accountable program that works because of the state-national partnership that you determined was important,” Wittmann told those gathered for the anniversary.
“Good work Wyoming cattlemen and women, and happy 50th anniversary!”