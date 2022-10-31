CHEYENNE – A water fight is brewing, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare with a study on the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries.

Anticipating a drier future, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,” Jason Mead, interim director of the Wyoming Water Development Office, told the state Water Development Commission on Oct. 6. The goal, State Engineer Brandon Gebhart told the WWDC, is to have a “defensible consumptive-use number to take to the other states,” if Colorado River Basin water users face cuts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus