CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation recently presented the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award to U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., for their support of America’s farmers and ranchers and food security for consumers during the 114th Congress.

This award, presented by the American Farm Bureau Federation, is given at the end of each Congress to lawmakers who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records. The individual voting records on Farm Bureau priority issues in 2022 included legislation pertaining to food security and safety, regulatory reform, technology and trade. The AFBF Board of Directors, on which Wyoming Farm Bureau President Todd Fornstrom serves, established these priority issues.

