A severe winter has boosted snowpack to above-average levels across most basins in the state and at some high elevations. Although the combination of cold and snow hints at a summer of healthy river flows and fuller reservoirs, much of the benefit of that water depends on how quickly the snow melts, according to weather and water watchers.

Low temperatures have broken records in places like Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins this season, as they’ve dipped well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. Cool conditions should continue into the first part of April, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, easing flooding concerns — at least in the short term.

A plow shoots a geyser of snow as it clears the road in Grand Teton National Park.
A speed limit sign stands near Highway 287 in February 2023, but the road, buried under wind-drifted snow, isn’t visible.
Drought conditions have improved slightly so far in 2023. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

