SHERIDAN — A Sheridan business hosting online auctions for vintage luxury items including jewelry and designer bags, Maison de Luxe, LLC, claims in its tagline to be “the house where luxury lives.” Reviews and shared experiences from auction bidders near and far suggest items won in the company’s auctions are far from luxurious, if the items exist at all.

The Maison de Luxe Auction House website, lemaisonauctions.com, is mostly barren with the only contact options being an email account and two street addresses, one a business suite at 1309 Coffeen Ave. and one an office located in La Jolla, California.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus