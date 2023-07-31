CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s 47,756 U.S. veterans and active-duty service members face the threat of falling victim to scammers seeking to exploit them, AARP said in a news release.

Nearly two-thirds of veterans are unaware that they can receive free assistance with the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act – or PACT Act – benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a new AARP survey.

