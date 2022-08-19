After flash flooding hit Laramie on Saturday, the city is calculating losses caused by the storm as Albany County considers issuing a disaster declaration.

“We had very diverse rainfall amounts throughout the city,” said City Manager Janine Jordan said during this week’s Laramie City Council meeting. “Right through the middle of town between 30th Street to 3rd Street, then bounded by roughly Harney and Sheridan, that part of town actually received a lot more rainfall very quickly than did other areas even within the city.”

Flooding

Near Undine Park, flooding was severe enough to prevent cars from driving down the street Saturday. 

