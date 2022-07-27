CASPER – The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is struggling to find several people to fill its highest-level positions, including its general counsel and chief operating officer, a state legislative committee heard Tuesday. At the hearing itself, which was livestreamed from Casper, one of those key staffers told lawmakers that she, too, is departing the treasurer’s office.

In its last meeting before the primary, the Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments discussed employee performance compensation at the State Treasurer’s Office. On Aug. 16, Wyoming voters will determine whether current Treasurer Curt Meier or Republican challenger Bill Gallop will advance to the general election, seeking a spot as one of the state’s top five elected officials. Meier has faced criticism from his challenger about how he has managed both his office and the Wyoming Retirement System.

Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.

