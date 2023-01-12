City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—City Council members have given themselves two more weeks to decide whether to decline specifically earmarked federal funding that trickles down to Cheyenne nonprofits.

In a unanimous vote, the councilors voted Monday to postpone a resolution to decline the city’s community development block grant (CDBG) “entitlement” status. If ultimately passed, the resolution would phase out the grant program between the city of Cheyenne and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after this year.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

