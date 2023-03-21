CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee voted Monday afternoon to recommend approval of a facility lease for a new animal shelter, but in doing so, they said they hope they don't have to finalize the lease next week.
City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Scott Roybal cast their votes in support of the lease between the city and Meals on Wheels for a portion of the property on South Greeley Highway, while Ken Esquibel voted no. Finance Committee Chairman Jeff White didn’t take part in the vote, because he only weighs in when there is a tie.
Approving the lease in committee is among the steps necessary to establish a new metro animal shelter in Cheyenne. The city announced at the beginning of March it didn’t plan to sign a new contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter due to increasing costs and lack of financial transparency, and wanted to move forward with its own in-house services. Laramie County commissioners have said they would support the change for the same reasons.
This sparked an outcry in the community, which led residents to urge City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins to enter into negotiations with the animal shelter. They’ve made their voices heard on social media, as well as by attending last week's full City Council meeting and Monday's Finance Committee meeting in significant numbers.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Britney Tennant has joined them in searching for a solution, and confirmed the city and her organization are now openly negotiating. She was not available for comment Monday.
“The discussions, to my knowledge, so far have been positive, and I’m pleased with the progress that seems to have been made between the last meeting of the full governing body last week and today,” White told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday afternoon. “We still have seven days to go. I’m going to remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached.”
Although the committee sent the lease agreement to the City Council for final consideration next Monday, White said it is a backup plan for if the negotiations fall through. The city's contract with the shelter is set to end on June 30, and he said they will need time to get the building retrofitted and up to code.
“That’s not something that can be done overnight,” he added.
White said he has appreciated the public weighing in on this issue, and keeping a respectful tone throughout the committee meeting. He said it can be difficult with such an emotional topic, but both Cheyenne Animal Shelter supporters and City Council members were able to disagree with respect for one another.
White said more than 20 people came forward to provide public testimony on Monday, and there were concerns repeated from the previous meeting about how city personnel would be trained, the cost of the facility and how it would meet code.
Council member Aldrich told CAS officials she appreciated them taking council members on a tour Friday and all of their efforts on the issue at the meeting, but she reiterated the need for a backup plan in case an agreement can’t be reached.
“While it may be an exercise in futility, and I hope it is, I appreciate all your time,” she said.
