CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee voted Monday afternoon to recommend approval of a facility lease for a new animal shelter, but in doing so, they said they hope they don't have to finalize the lease next week.

City Council members Michelle Aldrich and Scott Roybal cast their votes in support of the lease between the city and Meals on Wheels for a portion of the property on South Greeley Highway, while Ken Esquibel voted no. Finance Committee Chairman Jeff White didn’t take part in the vote, because he only weighs in when there is a tie.

