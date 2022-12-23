Cheyenne Municipal Building

The Municipal Building’s main sign is pictured Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – For many Cheyenne nonprofits, funding called Community Development Block Grants are crucial for everything from construction projects to emergency services for those in need.

But the federal funding, administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority, comes with strings attached, many say. For that reason, the city of Cheyenne will discuss a resolution to decline the CDBG Entitlement Program status in the coming weeks, with plans to phase out the program after the 2023 award year.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus