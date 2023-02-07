City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The city will seek nearly $2 million in federal funding for flood control in east Cheyenne, citing infrastructure needs and 50-year flood event preparation in its grant application.

At a special meeting Monday, the Cheyenne City Council approved two applications to the State Loan and Investment Board for American Rescue Plan Act funding. The first application, which would be filed on behalf of the city, is for up to $1.9 million, with a $1.9 million match from the city’s fifth-penny sales tax funds, to provide critically needed flood control at East Dell Range Boulevard and Van Buren Avenue, according to City Engineer Tom Cobb.

