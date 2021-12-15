CHEYENNE – For the next five years, all WyoLotto revenues received by the city of Cheyenne will go toward the Community Recreation and Events Department for the purpose of construction and quality-of-life projects.
But some council members and city leaders disapprove.
“While I support the goal,” said Mayor Patrick Collins, “I don’t like the idea of earmarking general fund dollars.”
Nonetheless, the resolution was passed 6-3 by the City Council Monday night (Collins did not vote, since the mayor only votes to break ties.). Council members Michelle Aldrich, Pete Laybourn and Tom Segrave voted no due to budget concerns for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, the same time the amended resolution goes into effect.
The vote will likely add an estimated $1.7 million to $1.8 million to the parks and recreation budget over the five-year period, since the city’s most recent annual collection of lottery funds was $360,000.
Council member Richard Johnson introduced the plan to earmark the lottery money a few weeks ago with the intention of using additional general fund dollars to support parks and recreation. He explained many of his constituents complain about the lack of facility improvements, competition of projects and grounds maintenance across Cheyenne.
He said the response he received after announcing the “outside the box” solution was positive, with no negative comments from the public.
“I tried to actually make something that was productive to see, and I am a quality-of-life candidate,” he told his fellow elected officials.
Currently, the department is allotted nearly $6 million a year from the general fund, which is used to fund aquatics, parks, forestry services, community events and more. But a significant portion has to go toward employee salaries and operations, instead of construction and maintenance.
City Treasurer Robin Lockman said balancing these budgetary demands is a struggle for departments throughout the city. Deferred maintenance needs in Cheyenne add up to $269 million, which is nearly six times the amount of money currently available in the general fund.
But Johnson said the Community Recreation and Events Department has historically been the first to experience budget cuts, and deserved to have funds earmarked in this way.
“There’s a lot of vandalism that takes place in our parks that I happen to end up waiting on for funding to come into place [to address it],” he said.
Although the council and mayor unanimously expressed support for the parks department Monday, divisions were drawn after council members Aldrich, Laybourn and Segrave voted no due to budget concerns for the upcoming fiscal year.
Segrave was frustrated, he said, because one of the goals set in January by the council was to find additional general fund revenues, but it seemed less than a year later, they were planning on reducing the amount of funds available instead. With the budget already tight due to impacts of the pandemic and recent overages, he could not approve of the resolution.
“This is a terrible time to take money from the general fund,” he said.
Aldrich shared similar remarks at the meeting, and, on Tuesday, revealed deeper fiscal issues discovered within the past year. Many revolved around employee payroll and benefits, which she said were cut in order to salvage the budget.
She said there were also overages in local firefighter overtime twice what the council expected in its planning session at the start of the year, totaling $800,000. And the council anticipates having to pay the state back $250,000 a year for the next two decades after receiving a loan for firefighter pensions.
“We’d like to give our employees our raise, and we’d like to be able to also restore longevity,” she said. “And I’m not willing to turn around to an employee and say, ‘... we’re not going to be able to fill those positions in your department, you’re just going to have to work harder, because we’re going to designate all the lottery money that’s coming in to parks and recreation.”
There are also only 154 days of operating money left in the reserve fund, according to Aldrich, and this concerns her. She said even personal finance recommendations made for families suggest having six months, or 180 days, worth of funding available for emergencies.
“For those of us that are more fiscally conservative, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” she said.
The mayor said he also wanted to make sure the city had enough money for growth, and was worried close to $400,000 would no longer be flexible in the budget. Johnson had a different perspective and said earmarking some money may make it easier to plan out future expenses. He compared budgeting practices by the Laramie County commissioners, and said they were more successful and efficient than the city in this regard.
Collins said he didn’t agree, but he did understand the possible positive impacts of the resolution. With the general fund being funded, in large part, by sales and property taxes, investing in quality of life would attract new residents and development. Providing jobs and opportunities for people to live would also allow the economy to grow further.
“That’s going to make a huge difference in our sales tax dollars over time,” he said.
Next summer, council members will have to decide what this means for the city budget moving forward.