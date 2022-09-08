Cost estimates for the proposed Alkali Creek Dam in Big Horn County have jumped to more than double the original $35 million price tag.

It will take some $70 million to $75 million to build the dam and reservoir, the interim director of the Wyoming Water Development Office told legislators at an August committee meeting in Afton. The anticipated cost has already jumped once — from $35 million to $59 million in 2020. The Legislature appropriated that amount for the project.

