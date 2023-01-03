county courthouse

Sweetwater County government has again received a clean opinion from independent auditors recently.

 Rocket Miner Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY—County government has again received a clean opinion from independent auditors.

The annual audit examines financial statements to ensure they are presented fairly in all material aspects and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This year’s report found no inconsistencies or discrepancies in Sweetwater County ledgers.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus