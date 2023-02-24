CHEYENNE — “It ain’t over till it’s over” is a famous quote by baseball legend Yogi Berra about never quitting, and it may well apply to Custodia Bank of Cheyenne as it seeks to get approval for a Federal Reserve master account.
Caitlin Long, CEO and founder of Custodia Bank, anticipates learning this week Thursday of the Federal Reserve Board’s response to Custodia’s resubmitted application for a master account. The application was made in 2019, and Custodia filed a lawsuit last year against the Fed and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City for delaying action on the application. On Jan. 27, it was announced that Custodia’s application was denied due to concerns over its crypto asset functions.
“We took out two things that the Fed objected to in the original application,” Long said Tuesday.
Custodia is a Wyoming Special Depository Institution, or SPDI. Under state banking law, SPDIs can focus on digital assets, such as virtual currencies, digital securities and digital consumer assets. Long said those who were involved with drafting the legislation establishing SPDIs in 2019 had met with representatives of the Kansas City office to assure it met their guidelines.
In conjunction with the master account denial, the White House made announcements further tightening restrictions on financial institutions and digital assets.
While Custodia and Wyoming SPDIs were singled out for potential crypto risks in January, a February report by the federal Office of Inspector General found that 136 banks had involved in crypto activities. While the report (found at fdicoig.gov/sites/default/files/reports/2023-02/TMPC%20Final%202-16-23_0.pdf) is an overall assessment of the challenges facing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, it raises serious issues, Long said.
“The state of Wyoming should be livid at the revelation that 136 banks have been engaging in the very same activities that the White House and Fed joined forces to block Wyoming’s banks from doing,” Long said. “That fact proves something other than crypto risk is really behind the White House/Fed action. It may be as simple as this: the state of Wyoming was taking power out of the hands of D.C. bureaucrats and bringing it back to the state of Wyoming. The D.C. bureaucrats didn’t like that and moved to block it. But they didn’t succeed, and this is far from over yet.”
Long said the Custodia and Wyoming SPDI approach to digital asset custody is actually in line with the goals of the Federal Reserve in reducing risks for those holding digital assets. She has gone on record warning about companies leveraging crypto, including a face-to-face debate with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Miami. She also gave evidence to law enforcement about a major crypto fraud before the company collapsed.
“FTX would have been laughed out of Wyoming. Sam Bankman-Fried couldn’t have complied with Wyoming’s strict standards of solvency and segregation of customer assets,” Long said.
Another owner of a Wyoming SPDI shares in Long’s frustration over how similar warnings by him were ignored. Jesse Powell, CEO and co-founder of Kraken, a crypto exchange, posted Feb. 17 on Twitter, “I can’t tell you how infuriating it is to have pointed out massive red flags and obviously illegal activity to regulators, only to have them ignore the issues for years. ‘They’re offshore. It’s complicated. We’re looking at everybody.’ FOR YEARS. Then to be used as their example.”
Custodia isn’t only relying on its resubmitted application to gain a master account. It also filed an amended complaint on Feb. 17 in U.S. District Court for Wyoming to its lawsuit against the Fed and Kansas City Fed, citing their actions on Jan. 27. The complaint outlines how the actions violated law and that issuance of a master account is statutorily mandated.
Official state response to the federal challenge of Wyoming SPDI law has yet to happen as Custodia awaits results of its master account re-application and lawsuit.
“The governor remains confident that the hard work the state has put in to build a digital assets framework will stand the test of time, and he believes the Federal Reserve should not stand as an impediment to innovation,” Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gov. Mark Gordon, said Monday.
The Wyoming Bankers Association has not taken any position on the recent Fed action regarding membership and master accounts associated with Wyoming’s Special Purpose Depository Institutions, Scott W. Meier, president/CEO of the association, said Tuesday.
“The WBA is, like many others, reading and learning about this lawsuit as it unfolds,” Meier said. “It would be inappropriate for the WBA to pass judgment on what the Federal Reserve Board or its Board of Governors does or does not do. Likewise, it would be inappropriate for the WBA to pass judgment on what a federal judge does or does not do with respect to the lawsuit, including the amended complaint.”
As to Wyoming’s SPDI banks, Meier said the WBA has expressed concern regarding the safety and soundness of cryptocurrencies in the banking industry and the volatility associated with such cryptocurrencies.
Long said the lack of regulatory transparency and resistance to disruption of current payment systems by the government and banking sector will not stop change from happening.
“At bottom, digital asset technology is a better, faster and cheaper way to make payments, including in U.S. dollars,” Long said. “It’s also an honest ledger — a way for all of us to save the fruits of our labor in a way that no government can dilute, as has been happening with the U.S. dollar. Crypto isn’t going away.”
The ability of Wyoming to generate revenues from digital asset holdings as stated under state law is harming more than Custodia and other SPDIs, she said.
“What’s in it for Wyoming is money to fund the schools,” Long said. “The state will collect a fee on every asset held by the SPDI banks, but if the Fed keeps blocking the SPDI banks, then the revenue to the state will never materialize.”
Long also wrote a blog post about dealing with Washington, D.C., at caitlin-long.com.