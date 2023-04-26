Deer Trail Assisted Living

ROCK SPRINGS - Deer Trail Assisted Living, a Level 2 assisted living and memory community located at 2360 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs, has been awarded $220,000 from the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant to address provider recruitment and retention.

Wyoming has dedicated $8.17 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

