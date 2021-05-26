SHERIDAN (WNE) — Seven former employees sued by First Interstate Bank denied wrongdoing in separate responses filed in District Court of Wyoming on Friday.
FIB filed the civil lawsuit in mid-April for compensatory and punitive damages, accusing the former employees of utilizing proprietary information to compete with FIB and further their own economic interests.
According to information set forward in the complaint, seven individuals employed with FIB announced March 22 they intended to leave FIB to take jobs with another bank — Glacier Bank — that plans to establish a presence in Sheridan under the name First Bank of Wyoming.
The seven individuals named in the lawsuit are: David Hubert, former market president, senior vice-president of FIB; Nicole Christensen, former commercial group manager II and vice president of FIB; Donovan McComb, former vice president of FIB; Jay Martinson, former assistant vice president of FIB; John Dick, former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit; Kimberlee Newman, former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit; and Myriah Phelps, former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit.
“Plaintiffs’ loss of customers, or market share, is solely the result of First Interstate Bank’s own conduct and policies and procedures it put in place, putting it at a disadvantage when competing with community banks,” each defendant’s response to the complaint states.
First Bank of Wyoming’s lending group currently has an office at 1470 Sugarland Drive, Suite 2 and representatives of the bank said they anticipate having a full-service branch up and running mid-summer.