Six finalists will share $63,000 in prize money after being selected as winners of the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition at the University of Wyoming.
The competition was held last week in person in the UW College of Business Building and virtually via WyoCast.
Sponsored by the UW College of Business, the competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce leading businesses for the future, according to a UW press release announcing the winners. Teams enter the competition from various disciplines across the UW campus or from state community colleges. Cash prizes are awarded to outstanding student-led entrepreneur teams showing significant business potential.
The grand prize winner is UplinkRobotics LLC, which was awarded $30,000 of endowed prize money. Team members, all from UW, are Oreoluwa Babatunde, a senior from Aremo, Oyo State, Nigeria, majoring in computer engineering; Christian Bitzas, a senior from Powell majoring in computer engineering; Brady Wagstaff, a senior from Evanston majoring in computer engineering; and Zoe Worthen, a senior from Gillette majoring in business management entrepreneurship.
UplinkRobotics is a manufacturing company that specializes in inspection robotics and drones. It also won a $1,000 top submission prize for the High School Choice Award.
Eight teams were eligible to win money from the endowed $50,000 in four categories of the People’s Choice Award, High School Choice Award and the Ethical Startup Award. This year, members of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation attended the event and decided to make a special commitment directly to one team.
Other winners with local ties include:
- Laboratory Inventory Management Systems: Was awarded $12,000 in endowed prize money. The company is led by Nicholas Case, a UW graduate student from Laramie majoring in geospatial information science and technology, and Shannon Albeke, a senior research scientist in UW’s Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center. LIMS is an end-to-end solution of software and hardware designed to contextualize samples first drawn from the field, as they get processed in the lab and long after work has concluded.
- GigaChar LLC: Was awarded $5,000 in endowed prize money. The company is led by Alexandra Howell, a UW doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering from Morrill, Neb., and Erica Belmont, an associate professor and head of the UW Department of Mechanical Engineering. GigaChar will provide monitoring, reporting and validation, and develop pathways for the large-scale utilization of biochar-based carbon dioxide removal. Biochar is a carbon-rich, durable material similar in appearance to charcoal. GigaChar also was awarded a pair of $1,000 top submission prizes for female entrepreneur and social enterprise.