A computer-generated mock-up of what Western’s western entrance would look like after renovations and construction.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS—On Jan. 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.

The grant will be funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative. EDA awards funds to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. Western submitted a grant in March 2022 to renovate and construct new educational spaces to support the creation of a Health Science wing on Western’s main campus. This expansion is projected to add 10,450 square feet of new space and renovate 6,600 square feet of existing structure located on the main campus. Renovations would be on the campus’s west side, which includes additional improvements for accessibility at its entrance. This is one of the largest grants awarded in history to the College.

