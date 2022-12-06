ROCK SPRINGS – Bidding was anything but unfriendly as attendees competed for a fully decorated Christmas tree.
The annual Festival of Trees took place at Commerce Bank on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The event was hosted by YWCA of Sweetwater County.
Attendees expressed what their hopes for the community are during this Christmas season.
“I hope we can come together and grow together and just remember our community values,” said Rock Springs resident Linda Smith as she was admiring a “Home Sweet Home” — themed Christmas tree. “It’s important to apply what we learned as we grew up and use those lessons in our daily lives.”
According to Kayla Manniko, program director, about 80% of contributors for this year’s event are new donors.
“We have lots of generous supporters,” said Manniko. “There are trees with gift cards attached to them as well as other various add-ons.”
While many trees focused on the spirit of the season, there was one tree that stood out to YWCA representatives, regarding a particular message.
Home Depot of Rock Springs used purple and teal decorations for their tree, “Colors of Community Awareness,” in recognition of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Each tree has a special meaning,” Manniko noted.
The crew from local movie theater, Star Stadium 10, added quite a few details to their “Making Memories at the Movies” tree with colors of gold and green. Quotes from famous Christmas-themed movies such as “He’s an angry elf” and “Remember, George, no man is a failure who has friends” hung on the edges.
The tree was also wrapped with the very last film strip they used in 2009, before switching to digital.
“We knew we had to add the last film strip we used,” Jonathan Crawford, general manager, explained. “We also wanted to use these hanging engravings of popular movie quotes from Christmas movies. They bring out the best out of everyone.”
He added, “I think, even after Covid, a lot of people are still reclusive. There are so many entertainment options at home now, but I hope more people will become less reclusive and make an old-fashioned date at the movies.”
The following trees were placed in the top three for People’s Choice:
1st place: NOWCAP Services
2nd place: Melinda Bass
3rd place: Sidekicks
Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar won the competition award between two local businesses.
Their 9-foot tree donned gold and burgundy chenille and velvet decorations and included 40 books. Most of them were gilded leather-bound classics. It took Lisa Ryberg, owner of Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, and her friend, Wendy Giles, four hours to decorate. It was sold for $3600.
Manniko mentioned that representatives from local contractor, Wire Brothers Inc., took turns bidding on trees. By the end of the night, they bought five trees.
“One of them is going to our shelter and the rest will go to families in need,” Manniko revealed. “It was such an amazing night. We really appreciate the support we received.”
“It’s my favorite event.”