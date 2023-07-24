DES MOINES, Iowa — More than $4.6 million has been awarded to hundreds of nonprofit and government agencies across Wyoming to support affordable housing and community development needs. Individuals and communities will benefit from these grants via job training, down-payment assistance, financial literacy, food banks, youth programs and more.
This statewide outreach is available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, which has partnered with 26 member financial institutions. The Member Impact Fund is a matching grant program designed to offer financial support for affordable housing and community development initiatives in targeted areas of the FHLB Des Moines district.
The fund, which totals $15 million, is a nearly $3-to-$1 match of member donations. The program was available to member financial institutions to support eligible organizations in Hawaii, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and the U.S. territories of Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Jonah Bank of Wyoming, located in Cheyenne and Casper, received more than $600,000 from the Member Impact Fund and added more than $200,000 of its own money to assist more than 50 nonprofits in the Cheyenne and Casper communities.
Kim DeVore, president and chief executive officer of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, is thrilled with the positive impact they are able to make through the Member Impact Fund. “Our communities are the reason we have grown into the Jonah Bank you see today. Each time we sit down to decide how much we can give to an individual organization, we always wish we could give more. Thanks to the shared community commitment and generosity of FHLB Des Moines, this time we can!”
One of the organizations to receive a Member Impact Fund grant from Jonah Bank of Wyoming is Food Bank of Wyoming. Because the participating financial institutions selected the nonprofit organizations to receive the grants, some nonprofits, such as Food Bank of Wyoming, received grants from multiple members.
According to Executive Director Rachel Bailey, Food Bank of Wyoming received grants from eight local financial institutions across Wyoming totaling nearly $214,000. Those participants include Campco FCU, WyHy FCU, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Hilltop National Bank, First State Bank, Bank of Jackson Hole, First Interstate Bank and Wyoming Community Bank. The grants will be used to source, store and distribute food to communities in Wyoming to help those experiencing food insecurity.
“The support of our local banks and credit unions is incredibly meaningful to Food Bank of Wyoming,” Bailey said. “The generosity highlights that these financial institutions care about the people of Wyoming.”
The Member Impact Fund is part of FHLB Des Moines’ ongoing mission to offer a variety of funding through its members to support affordable housing and community development needs.
Jonah Bank of Wyoming received the largest number of awards in Wyoming. Overall, 264 grants were distributed throughout the state.
