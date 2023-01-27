Cryotocurrency-AP file

Bitcoin tokens represent the popular cryptocurrency, which is generated electronically.

POWELL — Calling cryptocurrency “a solution in search of a problem,” Pulitzer Prize-winning financial journalist Jesse Eisinger is not a fan of Wyoming’s efforts to create the first state-sponsored stablecoin.

The senior editor and reporter for ProPublica and former columnist for the Wall Street Journal said he fails to see a use for cryptocurrency and has little faith in its future.

