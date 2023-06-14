Cory Huber

CHEYENNE — A former executive with Cheyenne State Bank was sentenced earlier this month to a maximum of eight years in prison for theft of property. He was initially convicted in December.

Cory Huber, who was the bank’s vice president of lending, previously worked at 21st Century Equipment in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, until 2021. He was convicted of using company funds to purchase personal vehicles during his time at 21st Century Equipment, according to court records.

