Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s letters to the Joint Appropriations Committee were reviewed for the 2023-24 supplemental budget on Wednesday, and the needs he described across the state were vast.

Although he presented his budget recommendations for the second half of the biennium to lawmakers last week, greater details within his requests weren’t included. Lawmakers spent Wednesday considering the proposals in the form of 21 letters, spanning everything from employee compensation to additional American Rescue Plan Act funding allocations.

