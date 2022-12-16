CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s low-income, integrated health care clinic will be able to move to a new downtown location after receiving its request for federal COVID-19 relief funding.

“HealthWorks is very grateful and honored to receive funding today from the State Loan and Investment Board,” Tracy Woodhouse Brosius, CEO of HealthWorks, said following the SLIB meeting Thursday. “The funding will allow us to purchase and renovate a new clinic space with sufficient HVAC and clinical treatment space to serve our patients for years to come. This is an investment for generations of better health in Wyoming.”

