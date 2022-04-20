CHEYENNE – If you're noticing that your money doesn't go as far as it used to, you're not alone, new economic statistics confirm.
Statewide, the inflation rate for the fourth quarter of last year was a whopping 9.3% higher than it was in the same three-month period of 2021. That was the highest increase since 1981 from one quarter in a given year versus the same quarter in the previous year, according to the latest Wyoming Cost of Living Index.
If you think moving outside our state will help stretch your dollars further, you may be out of luck. That's because, as Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division noted in a report sent via email late Monday afternoon, the national rate of inflation from December 2020 to December 2021 was 7%, as previously reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via BLS' own Consumer Price Index.
The bottom line, both when it comes to business profitability and consumer spending, is that inflation is putting the squeeze on many of our wallets, pocketbooks and financial accounts. A local cab company affirmed that experience, with its owner telling the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Tuesday that its customers are also feeling the effects of inflation.
Here in Laramie County, it costs a little bit more to live locally than on average in the state, the Economic Analysis Division has found.
The Comparative Cost of Living Index for the county that includes Cheyenne was 105 in the fourth quarter of last year, versus 100 statewide. Only two counties were higher in the state, with Teton County coming in at 168. Second-highest at 108 was Lincoln-Afton, with a much lower cost of living compared to the county that includes Jackson.
Housing prices
Housing prices, which make up the biggest share of the cost of living, were relatively high in both Laramie and Teton counties, the statistics showed.
The average two-bedroom apartment was renting for $974 a month in Laramie County, and going for a stunning $2,780 monthly in Teton County. This represented a 7.4% increase in Laramie County from the same three-month period at the end of 2020 and a 12.4% hike in Teton County.
If you think that renting a house, instead of an apartment, is a better deal, think again. In both counties, as well as across the state on average, prices to rent a single-family home with two or three bedrooms rose by an even greater percentage than what it costs to rent an apartment.
Economic figures, anecdotal experiences and other trends show that, simply put, there is a housing crunch in our state. This holds true as well as in many other places in the U.S.
‘"There is a demand for housing, and the supply isn’t there," Amy Bittner, who put together the new report, said by phone Tuesday.
"Some of that demand might be partially due to some of the COVID stuff," noted Bittner, who is the principal economist at the Economic Analysis Division. "You had people who had the opportunity to remote work and maybe decided to move to" new areas, she continued. COVID-19 has spurred such mobility, including to less-populated areas from even more expensive large metropolitan regions.
A separate report, from the Center for Business and Economic Analysis at Laramie County Community College, shows just how much housing prices have escalated.
In fact, Laramie County homes, on average, have been above the half-a-million-dollar threshold for their selling prices. The center has reported the average selling price rose 14.4% over the course of last year to $514,793. Houses in Cheyenne itself are more affordable, with their average selling prices up by 11% to $331,048.
Gas costs
The second biggest contributor to what it costs to live in a particular area, according to the Wyoming Cost of Living Index and other research, is related to transportation.
In Wyoming, these costs rose 22.1% in 2021's fourth quarter from the year-ago period, versus a rise of 8.3% for food, among other components of the state's Cost of Living Index.
Automobile-related things that come under these costs include prices for gasoline, new and used cars, auto insurance, auto repairs and even oil changes, Bittner said.
Gas prices have been surging. Many consumers and professional truckers have told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in recent months that they're feeling the pain at the gas pump.
On Tuesday, in Wyoming, as well as nationwide, a gallon of regular-grade unleaded gas would cost you an average of about $4.10 a gallon, according to the AAA association of motorists. That's just a few cents less than the statewide record, and a jump of some 40% from just a year ago.
"Gasoline is a large part of that category" for transportation costs, Bittner said. "We had pretty high gasoline prices over the year(long) time period.
"I think a lot of consumers, even without looking at my report, felt it, saw it," she said of the surging prices at gas station pumps.
That has been the case at Cheyenne cab company Cowboy Shuttle.
Like other businesses, it also is having a hard time hiring enough workers. Bittner and other experts note that because the tight job market often leads to higher wages, this, too, contributes to inflation.
The company currently has only four drivers, but it has six cabs, according to its owner, Pat Schumacher. If she could find the people, she said she would immediately hire perhaps another four drivers, or maybe even more people.
"We have a lot of business. Our wait times are horrendous, because we do not have the drivers to supply the need," Schumacher said. "That’s what we are struggling with right now."
Increased gas costs, plus surging auto insurance rates, have Schumacher of a mind to potentially consider raising some prices for cab fare.
"If it raises much more, it’s eating us alive, and we’re working for free," she said of gasoline, which she noted costs about $250 a day for the fleet of cabs.
"I’m really trying to be very considerate of our people. Because we do take a lot of people on fixed incomes, who do not have a lot of choices other than the city buses" or to pay for a cab, Schumacher said. "It’s a tough situation for a lot of people."