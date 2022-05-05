CHEYENNE – If you had a lower income or were a member of the military, and you used a certain type of paid TurboTax tax preparation for tax years 2016 through 2018, you may get a refund of $30 for every year you used the program.
This is according to a Wednesday announcement from Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill about a settlement that the tax software maker Intuit Inc. has entered into with every state and the District of Columbia. The multistate agreement calls for the company to pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers in the U.S. who should not have had to pay Intuit for the tax filing.
Hill said her office got $272,182 from the company for consumers in the state who apparently were deceived into paying to file their IRS tax return, when it should have been free. "Impacted consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail," said her office's announcement.
"The multistate investigation found that Intuit engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers’ participation in the IRS Free File Program," according to Hill's office. "Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s 'free, free, free' ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services."
"Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes," the company wrote in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday. It "remains committed to providing Americans with free tax preparation offerings." Intuit did not comment further for this news report.
According to the state attorney general's office release, the company took other steps to potentially fool customers into paying for something that, for some, should have been offered at no charge. The IRS Free File Program is described as a public-private partnership with the IRS for taxpayers earning less than roughly $34,000 annually and for members of the military to file their taxes for free.
"Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct consumers who were looking for the IRS Free File product to the TurboTax 'freemium' product instead," Hill's office said. "Intuit also purposefully blocked its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season."