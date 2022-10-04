SHERIDAN — As the saying goes, time in the market beats timing the market.

“I think the best way to invest is with a long view,” said Jim Shellenberger, financial advisor for Frontier Asset Management in Sheridan. “In the short term, there are going to be ups and downs, and depending on how much risk you take on in your portfolio, that will determine how much those ups and downs are. In the end, it is in the long term where people have made money.”

