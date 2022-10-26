LARAMIE – Increased construction costs, delays and other unforeseen circumstances caused this city to make budget amendments.
They included an increase of $10.6 million for fiscal year 2022, $1.1 million more for fiscal 2023 and a $370,886 boost for fiscal 2024.
This will be spread across construction, emergency services and water works and will be paid for through cash reserves and intergovernmental revenue, among other sources. The brunt of the cost increase came from higher construction costs the council approved earlier this year.
The North Side Tank project cost $6 million more than was originally planned because of inflation and supply chain issues. The project is meant to increase capacity for water infrastructure on the north end.
There would be $2.9 million for closing on the Bath Ranch acquisition. The council approved the purchase in March as a way to protect water rights. The property has some of the oldest such rights along the Laramie River, which supplies much of the local water supply.
While some amendments are because of routine updates, the increases to the capital construction budget are notable, Administrative Services Director Jennifer Wade said. She explained that in the past this level of capital construction increase would have been unique, but in today’s inflationary climate it is normal.
The increases also include $319,458 to replace the area’s 911 phone service system as well as additional money for EMTs.