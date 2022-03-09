CHEYENNE – With just three days left in the session, lawmakers are back to a redistricting plan that would increase the size of the Legislature by three people.
Six lawmakers assigned to a joint conference committee tasked with finalizing a redistricting plan spent the morning Tuesday hearing an update on the many iterations of House Bill 100, “Redistricting of the legislature.” In the afternoon, the committee voted unanimously in favor of a motion directing staff to continue work on the 62 representatives, 31 senators plan.
The committee will reconvene Wednesday at 9 a.m. before voting on whether they will take that version of HB 100 back to the Senate and House floors for a final vote.
Every 10 years, after the Census is completed, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area. When it comes to protecting the “one person, one vote” rule contained in the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, and ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, a 5% deviation in size is usually permissible.
As lawmakers left it Tuesday, the plan would most resemble a version of HB 100 as it came out of third reading in the House. That plan left only the rural areas of Arvada and Clearmont in northwestern Sheridan County out of deviation.
After third reading in the Senate, a significantly larger percentage of the state was out of deviation.
Once approved, district lines in the redistricting plan will be set for 10 years, until the next Census, or unless challenged in court.
The committee heard testimony Tuesday from Malcolm Ervin, president Wyoming County Clerks Association. He said that while his association has no preference on whether the Legislature has 90 or 93 members, it prefers a plan that creates the smallest amount of what he called split ballots. That, he said, was the 62-31 plan.
On its Committee of the Whole reading, the Senate voted to bring the Sheridan County region into deviation with a 62-31 plan. It was on second reading that Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, brought an amendment to HB 100 to go with a 60-30 plan. Following that, senators brought nearly a dozen amendments on third reading to the plan, affecting counties across Wyoming.
“The cleanest one in terms of election administration for just the number of changes we are requesting was after Senate Committee of the Whole,” Ervin said. “There were fewer requested corrections than any other engrossed copy.
“We have no preference on the number of legislators,” Ervin continued. “We just want to make sure that whatever plan comes out, we did our very best to try and ensure voters at home were not isolated on a split ballot.”
No matter the plan, county clerks will have to deal with split districts, Ervin said. A split district, he explained, is one in which voter confidentiality could be compromised.
“(Some plans) would put seven people on a split ballot. That means those seven people, in the primary, if one was a Democratic voter, you would know how they voted in the primary. Even in the general (election), if there are seven people in that area and two chose to vote in the general, you would have a very good idea of how they voted,” he said.
“Our interest is to just provide recommendations and assist in any way that we can to make sure that the voters are not disenfranchised, or their right to cast a ballot in secrecy is not diminished by this process,” Ervin told the committee.
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who sat on the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, told his fellow lawmakers during public comment that after months of work, the 62-31 plan simply protected rural Wyoming.
“The only way to keep everyone in deviation, to keep those rural counties rural while still recognizing the population in towns, was increasing the number of legislators,” Yin said.
Hans Odde, first deputy county clerk for Park County, told the committee that the 62-31 plan is a better fit for the Big Horn Basin, which has been one of the most challenging regions to bring into deviation during the months-long redistricting process.
“The 62 map really fits the Basin much better, and it gives us some latitude to make changes that we feel we needed to make,” Odde said.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said the Senate is “inclined to try to work the 62 plan.”
“As we come forward … there aren’t really that many concerns, but a couple of areas we need to look at,” Landen said. “Let’s work that plan, and see where we can get. If we can’t get that to the finish line, then we can always go back to work on the 60 plan.”