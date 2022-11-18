CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College and Blue Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership Thursday morning, as the LCCC Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Blue Federal Credit Union Recreation and Athletics (RAC) Complex the night before.

Community college officials said in a statement that the partnership between LCCC and Blue is an opportunity for both organizations to reach even deeper into the community and support the work happening at both institutions.

