CASPER – During a lengthy hearing here, there were signs that a legislative stalemate could be broken, or at least that discussions could advance, on how to help digital currency miners get more electricity and at lower rates.
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle and stakeholders who testified Monday showed some openness to creating ways to serve the power-hungry cryptocurrency industry. At this interim work session held by the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, there appeared to be more acceptance of the idea that some changes might be needed to interest Wyoming crypto companies in using scores of computers to virtually make these financial assets.
By contrast, when the bill up for discussion, Senate File 71, previously came up at Senate Minerals Committee during the Legislature’s budget session, the reception was more negative. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was the only lawmaker to vote yes on SF 71. It would have created deregulated industrial power zones so that high-technology companies and others could strike alternative power deals that do not necessarily involve the incumbent utility.
“Our regulatory structure is great” 99% of the time, just not for crypto, Rothfuss said near the start of Monday’s hearing. While his bill may not be the answer, he said that “if we leave our current system in place, I cannot imagine any company coming to Wyoming” and needing a lot of power.
Prospects for reviving the same bill did not appear likely. All witnesses and legislators who spoke agreed that they did not necessarily want to pursue total deregulation of the state’s power industry. Some did suggest this could be a backstop to keep in mind if the utilities can’t work out some new approach to get crypto miners the electricity they want.
Statewide energy deregulation could take years, many testified. That could be too long for power-hungry virtual miners who say they each want dozens, if not hundreds, of megawatts of power quickly, sometimes approaching the amount that some of the state’s largest cities, such as Cheyenne, consume.
For wide-scale deregulation, “if you could do that in five years, I think that is pretty optimistic,” said Wyoming Public Service Commission Chief Counsel John Burbridge. “I would imagine that it would be a pretty (extensive) endeavor. It is not something that could happen overnight.”
Stakeholders are searching for ways to proceed that do not involve such big changes.
A way forward?
The difference between now and earlier this year, when SF 71 died in the Senate committee without getting a House-side hearing, is that lawmakers late Monday afternoon cleared the way for a process to try to resolve crypto-utility differences.
The way forward, at least at this time, is for an informal subcommittee or panel of members from the bicameral Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee to split off as a smaller group of lawmakers who have a keen interest in the issue, the joint committee’s members told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Typically, when such a panel is appointed, it has a few members from each chamber, said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland. He helped run the hearing and is chairman of the House Minerals, Business and Natural Resources Committee.
“A couple legislators who are passionate about it” might be named to help helm the discussions, Greear said in an interview. With stakeholders, they could “spend a day on it” and not merely a few hours, such as at this hearing, he added. The crypto portion began a little late and ended close to an hour and a half after its appointed start time.
Under the auspices of such a forthcoming panel, this is “where can we find common ground” and “try to get” the sides to “hash it out,” Greear said. “And then bring some recommendations back” to the full joint committee, which could be the next step, he added.
One potential member is Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman. His name came up because before retiring and eventually getting elected, he worked at the Bridger Valley Electric co-operative for some 35 years, including serving as general manager. That utility expertise could give him a useful perspective.
Asked after the meeting if he would serve on the panel if asked, Eyre said yes; he did not seek to put himself forward for it. Given his lengthy involvement in the state’s power industry, he noted that there have long been discussions about carving out certain entities from the regulated power system. The new flavor is that crypto wants the carve out, he said.
Deregulation regrets elsewhere
Eyre said that of the approximately 15 states that enacted some form of energy industry deregulation, several may have regretted this, while other states that did not take part might be thankful they sat this previous trend out. He wondered aloud whether this issue could be addressed without deregulation.
“It’s very difficult to carve out industrial users without creating adverse impact for other ratepayers,” Eyre told the WTE. “We need to be very careful that we don’t have negative impact on residential customers.”
Another potential ad hoc panel member is Rothfuss. He is a proponent of attracting crypto to Wyoming, which he said the state was doing a good job on except for when it comes to energy. As one GOP member of the Joint Minerals panel could be heard remarking after the hearing, it’s interesting that Rothfuss, as a Democrat, is helping to lead the push for deregulation. Usually, it’s Republicans who take up the deregulatory mantle.
Regardless of who ultimately ends up on the energy group, it would aim to convene a meeting with all sides of the issue, lawmakers said in interviews and during the hearing. The goal would be for something to be discussed in time for the June 27-28 gathering in Casper of the full Minerals committee, which consists of state senators and representatives.
During the hearing, a PSC staffer suggested that his agency could help provide a venue for getting the stakeholders together. Under what lawmakers envision, it is more likely that the PSC could participate like any other party in the stakeholder meeting, rather than acting as the convening authority, Greear told the WTE.
One local legislator spoke as a witness, advocating for ways to help satisfy virtual miners’ sizable appetites for power. “The deregulated concept could work quite well for the large industrial users,” said Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper. He acknowledged concerns that crypto mining may not stick around in any area very long, and stakeholders noted that these mobile operations can easily move. “Whether cryptocurrency lasts, I hope it does.”