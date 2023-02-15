20230111 GovMarkGordon13-ms.jpg

Senate File 24, a measure to help safeguard vulnerable adults from financial exploitation, was passed Tuesday in the Wyoming Legislature. It now heads to Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration. 

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Vulnerable adults may be better protected from financial exploitation following the passage of Senate File 24 in the Wyoming Legislature.

State representatives voted down two amendments to the bill Tuesday before approving it 36-25-1 on third reading in the second chamber. Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, signed the legislation later in the day, and it will now head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for consideration.

