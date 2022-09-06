Clay Pathfinder Building at LCCC

Snow sits on the ground outside the Clay Pathfinder Building on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Laramie County Community College. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER – President Joe Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness plan could bring welcome relief to some students in Wyoming.

“It’s going to help a lot of our students,” said Brandy Payne, Laramie County Community College’s financial aid director. “We needed relief in the wake of the pandemic.”

