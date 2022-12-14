CHEYENNE – This week, Wyoming’s top five elected officials will discuss how to allocate the remaining $50 million in federal funds earmarked for COVID-19-era capital construction projects.
Requests from across the state total nearly $120 million, or more than double the available funding left. The State Loan and Investment Board will meet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting dedicated to Health and Human Services American Rescue Plan Act grant applications.
Twelve projects were approved at the Nov. 16 SLIB meeting, including a $7.4 million grant for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Services renovation and expansion. The remaining Cheyenne application comes from Cheyenne Health and Wellness Center, also known as HealthWorks, which offers integrated primary care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
HealthWorks has requested just over $6.2 million, or half of what it would cost to finance a health-care facility in downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne project
The HealthWorks project is listed under “applications ready for board consideration” on the State Loan and Investment Board agenda. It is not on a short list of seven applications recommended by Office of State Loan and Investment staff to be taken up Thursday, after being tabled in November.
HealthWorks serves patients from Laramie, Platte and Goshen counties, and has had patients travel from as far as Douglas for services, according to Tracy Woodhouse Brosius, CEO of HealthWorks. Nearly half of HealthWorks’ patients come from rural or medically underserved areas. The federal Department of Treasury guidance for project funding included a target population of those “most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“That is our population,” Brosius said. “That is our population every day.”
HealthWorks is a community health center that provides an expanded form of primary care, including medical care, dental services, behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and pharmacy services, to people regardless of ability to pay and on a sliding fee scale.
“Because community health centers look at the whole person, COVID really hit our facility so hard,” she said.
The clinic also provides wraparound services through staff members who help with Medicaid applications, housing applications or “anything it takes to create a safe environment for a patient to be healthy and/or to regain their health,” Brosius said.
HealthWorks is requesting funding to purchase and renovate a downtown facility to continue delivering all its services in a single location near Cheyenne’s public transit system. While the clinic will provide a full one-to-one match of any SLIB funding, without this round of “once in a lifetime” funding, finding a way to fund the $12.4 million facility renovation would be a “stretch,” she said.
“The foundational piece of our existence is based on community philanthropy, so that type of a building, or building from scratch, is really out of our reach,” Brosius said. “This funding could be pivotal for us to be able to deliver care for the next 20-40 years, in a building that is equipped to take care of something like the pandemic.”
Since 2005, HealthWorks has been housed in a metal, industrial building on Fox Farm Road that was retrofitted into a clinic space. Its COVID-19 testing and treatment currently occurs outdoors in the parking lot, due to inadequate ventilation for airborne contaminants inside the clinic. HealthWorks treated and tested the first COVID-positive patient in the county in 2020, Brosius said, and also had one of the first patient deaths in Laramie County.
An allocation to HealthWorks would be an investment in Laramie County, she said. There are 1,600 uninsured children in the area, and an expansion would mean HealthWorks could reach a portion of those kids, among other vulnerable people.
“I know I am missing people,” she said. “My therapists say they are seeing a 300% increase in behavioral health patients since the start of COVID. I could do more, but I am out of space. I don’t have any more treatment space.”
Remaining requests
A total of 81 projects are listed in the Dec. 15 meeting materials, and 12 of those were approved at the November meeting. Projects are ranked on a points system, based on rules adopted by SLIB and given to Office of State Loans and Investments staff.
The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Services renovation and expansion received a score of 18 points and was approved in November. The HealthWorks project has a score of 17 points. A $10 million request from the Riverton Medical District for a new hospital and clinic, with a score of three points, was approved in November, among projects with scores ranging from 11 points to 18 points.
This week, the board will tackle the list of $119,318,561 million in requests, including the short list of seven projects tabled at the last meeting. The board has $51,368,744 left to allocate, after $33,631,256 was allocated in November. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Health and Human Services Capital Construction Program was created during the 2022 budget session, with an appropriation of $85 million in federal dollars.
Elizabeth Blackwell, grants and loans manager for the OSLI, could not say whether SLIB would award all the remaining funds Thursday or not.
“Staff recommendations total approximately $21 million, which leaves SLIB about $30 million to make additional awards if they want to,” she said in an email to the WTE.
On the short list are a triage renovation for Sheridan Memorial Hospital with a score of 14, and a funding request of $480,000; a renovation of a Weston County Hospital District nursing home HVAC system with a score of 11 and a total $1 million request; and two Volunteers of America Northern Rockies requests, each with a score of 17, for a crisis stabilization project and a women’s treatment center for $3 million total.
Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines and Gov. Mark Gordon both said publicly at the Nov. 16 meeting their intent was to revisit requests that were not funded at a later date, and Gordon said he hoped the board would spend an entire day in December going over the remaining projects.
“Our intent here is that if something doesn’t get funded today, we are hopeful that we are able to bring it back for consideration,” Gordon said in November.