BUFFALO – Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are keeping their eyes on a recently filed lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging the state Legislature has failed to adequately fund K-12 education.

Superintendent Charles Auzqui said district administrators and the school board have yet to have any conversations about the suit, but if the district – or others in the state – agree with the suit, they could join as plaintiffs.

