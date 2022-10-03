LARAMIE and CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding for the project was approved this past week.

The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state. However, most of the exceptions Wyoming sought from the federal government were denied, according to both the state and federal government.

