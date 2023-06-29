state training

U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., give virtual remarks at the state’s first federal funding summit on June 14, 2023, in Sheridan.

 Maggie Mullen/WyoFile

Wyoming’s top elected officials disagree with Biden administration spending policies, but say they still want their constituents to get a fair share of the unprecedented federal grant money currently available.

With billions of dollars up for grabs thanks to recent congressional acts, leaders convened an online and in-person summit aimed at helping state residents navigate the often byzantine, and labor-intensive process of securing and administering federal support.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

