Attendees played games such as roulette and blackjack at the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s second annual Casino Night fundraiser event. The event took place in Western Atrium at Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday, Aug. 26. Proceeds go to the five-year lease of the daVinci Robot.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS — Attendees placed their bets during the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s second annual “Casino Night” fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Western Atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.

According to Tiffany Marshall, the foundation’s executive director, this year’s “Casino Night” was the last fundraiser for the daVinci Robot.

